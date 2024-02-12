Energi Hits Market Cap of $8.90 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $287,982.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00082780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,587,628 coins and its circulating supply is 73,587,135 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.