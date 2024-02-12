Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 10,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.