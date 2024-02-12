Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGRP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.48. 16,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,282. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.