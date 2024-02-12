EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $112.28 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. EOS has a total market cap of $837.65 million and approximately $112.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002107 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001358 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001782 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001813 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,117,073,420 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,073,419 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

