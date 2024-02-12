ERC20 Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 1,726.3% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $238.33 million and $74,630.34 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00015437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.33 or 0.99990205 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00182748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.14027003 USD and is down -14.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $65,424.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

