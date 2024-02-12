FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. 9,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

