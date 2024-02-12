Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $560.49 million and $76.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00082780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,829,704 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

