Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

FDUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. 149,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.41. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

