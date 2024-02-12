Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FITBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. 10,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,875. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

