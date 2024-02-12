First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.75 during trading hours on Monday. 734,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

