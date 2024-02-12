First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 95.1% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the January 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTRI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,847. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.