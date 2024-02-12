First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 78.1% in January

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International IPO ETF

About First Trust International IPO ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

