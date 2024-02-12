First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 78.1% in January

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
First Trust International IPO ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.
About First Trust International IPO ETF
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
