First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
