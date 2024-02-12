First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 724.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,350. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

