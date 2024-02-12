First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FIXD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 536,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,086. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 762,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 228,243 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

