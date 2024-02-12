First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the January 15th total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
FIXD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 536,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,086. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
