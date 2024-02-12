Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $30.26 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,354,247,751 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,298,896,953.77096 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03239174 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $50,176,569.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

