G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,687.93 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00082774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001335 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

