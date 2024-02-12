GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN
GAN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAN remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 181,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,619. The company has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. GAN has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.34.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. GAN had a negative return on equity of 188.72% and a negative net margin of 127.37%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GAN Company Profile
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAN
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.