GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Up 63.1% in January

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,900 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the January 15th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN

GAN Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GAN by 600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 341,950 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 181,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,619. The company has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. GAN has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. GAN had a negative return on equity of 188.72% and a negative net margin of 127.37%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

See Also

