Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAQ remained flat at $10.96 during trading on Monday. 50,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 590,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 508,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,908 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

