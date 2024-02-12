Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the January 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 1,688,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

