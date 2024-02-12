Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. 40,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.21.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.01%.

In other news, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,938.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,938.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,200 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,241.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 48.5% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the second quarter worth about $960,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

