Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the January 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $31.40. 271,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,994. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

