Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the January 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $31.40. 271,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,994. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.78.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.