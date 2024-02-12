Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Short Interest Down 98.1% in January

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ GAMCW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,452. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

