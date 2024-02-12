Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Shares Up 3.1%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Goldsource Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America.

