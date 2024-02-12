Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $7.55 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $1.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,136.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.17 or 0.00558820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00145720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00054021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00244598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00165929 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

