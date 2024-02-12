Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Down 1.4%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.60 ($0.53). 11,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 29,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.20 ($0.53).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.10.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.