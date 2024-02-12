Head to Head Comparison: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) versus Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Singapore Exchange and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00 Coinbase Global 7 6 9 0 2.09

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $103.68, suggesting a potential downside of 29.62%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A Coinbase Global -26.42% -10.90% -0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Singapore Exchange and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.0% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singapore Exchange and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $4.43 22.63 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 11.03 -$2.62 billion ($3.23) -45.61

Singapore Exchange has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singapore Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Singapore Exchange on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; electronic communication network; FX platform and support services; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

