Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,274,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 659,787 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 836.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 702,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 627,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCVI remained flat at $10.40 on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.