HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at HH&L Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,081,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $159,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $355,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in HH&L Acquisition by 21.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 302,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 53,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,958,000. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HHLA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,140. The firm has a market cap of $156.52 million, a P/E ratio of -76.78 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

