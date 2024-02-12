HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) CFO Sells $53,389.68 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $15.49. 120,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,796. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on HLVX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.