InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 29th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPOOF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

