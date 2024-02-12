Insider Buying: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Purchases 3,567 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CFO David E. Farnsworth purchased 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $100,197.03. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. 1,015,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,753. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

