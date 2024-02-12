Insider Selling: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Sells 34,682 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Hutton sold 34,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $66,589.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,719 shares in the company, valued at $949,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Hutton sold 29,708 shares of Biodesix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $49,315.28.

Biodesix Trading Down 10.8 %

BDSX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 308,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Biodesix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

