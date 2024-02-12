Insider Selling: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Insider Sells 5,862 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $11,255.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary Anthony Pestano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Gary Anthony Pestano sold 5,022 shares of Biodesix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $8,336.52.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. 308,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,058. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the third quarter valued at $52,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

