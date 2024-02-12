Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells 29,168 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,998,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,034,797. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.