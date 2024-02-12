Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.23. 3,926,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,102. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

