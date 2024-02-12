Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 136.4% in January

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $635.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 460,807 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,897,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 198,678 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 181.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 205,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 132,418 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

