Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 136.4% in January

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $635.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $41.08.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
