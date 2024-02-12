Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.89

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 86473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.