Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.42

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 78931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

