Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 12th (AOS, ATRI, BHP, CAE, CCJ, CRBP, DLA, ELMD, FE, FORR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 12th:
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
