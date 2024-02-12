Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 12th (AOS, ATRI, BHP, CAE, CCJ, CRBP, DLA, ELMD, FE, FORR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 12th:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

