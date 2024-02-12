iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.69. 62,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,762. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

