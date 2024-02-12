iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

