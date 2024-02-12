Kava Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.87 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001456 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $789.13 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00082619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,773 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

