Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock remained flat at $3.25 on Monday. 18,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingstone Companies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KINS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Report on KINS

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.