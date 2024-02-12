KOK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260,838.72 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $260,838.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015406 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.72 or 0.99877846 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00181727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00878233 USD and is up 17.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $987,920.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

