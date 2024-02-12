Komodo Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.58 million and $8.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

