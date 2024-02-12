Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

Insider Activity

KOS stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $5.78. 10,174,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,727. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

