Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.
In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,201. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
