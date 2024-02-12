Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,201. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after buying an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after buying an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

