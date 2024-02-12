LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

RAMP traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,010. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

