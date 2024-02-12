Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $697.07 million during the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

